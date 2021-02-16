Feb. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 258 positive results with 27 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, DHHS announced 258 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Today’s results include 139 people who tested positive by PCR test and 119 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,857 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 41 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (33), Grafton (23), Merrimack (21), Strafford (21), Cheshire (18), Carroll (9), Sullivan (9), Coos (6), and Belknap (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 71,215 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 71,215 Recovered 67,222 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,136 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,857 Current Hospitalizations 119 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 616,889 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,178 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,981 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 53

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 186 765 813 574 640 42 36 437 LabCorp 992 700 730 602 454 494 464 634 Quest Diagnostics 714 725 611 656 674 565 201 592 Mako Medical 161 315 235 152 11 136 301 187 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 516 648 544 389 400 287 0 398 NorDX Laboratory 582 492 571 343 131 74 58 322 Broad Institute 4,147 4,842 2,640 2,613 5,350 870 2,570 3,290 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 497 750 431 413 289 243 320 420 Other Laboratory* 347 1,749 452 357 231 259 185 511 University of New Hampshire** 4,015 4,069 4,163 4,143 2,923 54 3,873 3,320 Total 12,157 15,055 11,190 10,242 11,103 3,024 8,008 10,111 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 Daily Average LabCorp 16 12 10 11 9 2 2 9 Quest Diagnostics 17 17 16 52 21 6 0 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 7 9 8 4 1 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 3 9 9 10 13 0 3 7 Total 43 47 44 82 47 9 5 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.