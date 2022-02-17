Feb. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 224 positive results with 23 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, DHHS announced 224 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 15. Today’s results include 133 people who tested positive by PCR test and 91 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 21 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (11 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,459; an additional 89 new cases from Friday, January 28 (12 by PCR and 77 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,794; an additional 8 new cases from Saturday, January 29 (3 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,211; an additional 10 new cases from Sunday, January 30 (10 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 497; an additional 10 new cases from Monday, January 31 (8 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 519; an additional 5 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,083; an additional 2 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 876; an additional 3 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 766; and an additional 5 new cases from Monday, February 14 (2 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 755. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,273 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 162 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (51), Strafford (51), Merrimack (37), Grafton (30), Sullivan (22), Belknap (20), Cheshire (19), Coos (10), and Carroll (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for 35 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 134 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 291,540 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 16, 2022, 9 a.m.)