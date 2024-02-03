Feb. 16-18: Majestic Theatre presents the comedy ‘Beating A Dead Horse’

MANCHESTER, NH – Majestic Theatre presents “Beating A Dead Horse” with performances on Friday February 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

About the show:

Steve and Marty Martin are two brothers on the brink of closing their failing pet funeral home, “A Nice Farm Upstate with Plenty of Room to Run Around.” That is, until an eccentric, rich old lady offers them a fortune for the funeral of her nearly dead racehorse, Sir Trots-A-Lot. There’s only one problem: the horse won’t die.

Beating A Dead Horse is directed by Carole Neveux, Assisted by Aimee Baker and stars Sandra Avellani of Derry, Michele Bossie of Milford, Chad Boutin of Manchester, Jeff Caron of Merrimack, Natashia Da Cunha-Lund Manchester, Sean Danboise of Manchester, and Matthew McGinnis of Manchester.