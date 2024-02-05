Feb. 15: Ward 1 Town Hall with Mayor Ruais at Webster Elementary

A Ward 1 town hall with Mayor Ruais is set for Feb. 15.

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais will be holding a Ward 1 Town Hall on Thursday, February 15, at Webster Elementary School, 2519 Elm St., from 6-7 p.m.

Also invited: Ward 1 Aldermen Chris Morgan and Ward 1 School Board Member Julie Turner.

This is the first in what will be a series of ward-by-ward town hall meetings with the mayor and elected officials.

“It is essential for our community to be engaged in all aspects of our city, including City Hall. I am excited to begin these town halls, and look forward to listening to and hearing from Ward 1 residents about issues of concern to them, while providing an update on the first six weeks of our Administration.”

 

