Feb. 15: Red Cross blood drive at Quirk Auto Dealers to assist during blood supply crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – American Red Cross has sounded the alarm; the organization is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade and is appealing to the public to donate.

In response to this crisis, Quirk Auto Dealers has organized a blood drive to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at their Kia facility at 1300 S. Porter St. in Manchester.

Quirk Auto Dealers will also serve as the official host of an upcoming WMUR-sponsored blood drive, which is set for June 3, 2022, also at Quirk Kia in Manchester.

According to a recent statement released on redcross.org, “With less than a one day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”

Quirk is inviting the public to join them in their efforts to help keep the emergency blood supply strong for the Manchester community.

With hopes to boost local participation, and as a way of saying “thank you” to participants, the Feb 15 blood drive will have love-themed musical performances by Mezzo-Soprano Janice Edwards. Lunch, beverages and snacks will be served to donors and volunteers. Red Cross partner Amazon will be providing $10 Gift Cards to all participating donors.

Register in advance for the Quirk WMUR sponsored June 3 blood drive online and select Quirk Kia from the list to sign up.