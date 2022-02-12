Feb. 15: Online SBA event offers help for small businesses to rebuild and revitalize communities

ONLINE EVENT

Join SBA New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich and NH District Director Amy Bassett February 15, along with Tuesday Belanger of ‘Tuesday Talks’ for a webinar to celebrate National Black History Month.

Meet local business owners and community leaders to gain insight, fresh perspectives, conversation, and learn ways to engage and connect with community programs and local minority-owned businesses.

The audience will hear from Zachery Palmer about resources available to minority business owners and a new program created and rolled out from the NH Community Loan Fund. The Community-Driven Economic Empowerment (C-DEE) and Manchester NAACP pilot program’s goal is to bring people of color together as a community to create a more resilient local economy in Greater Manchester, NH area.

⇒ REGISTER HERE VIA EVENTBRITE

Keynote Speaker Rev. Robert Thompson, board president of the Black Heritage Trail of NH which promotes awareness and appreciation of African-American history and life to build more inclusive communities today. Robert has been in ministry for over 30 years in various locations including Exeter Phillips Academy. He has helped open several churches around the state with success and ease.

________________________________________

Elizabeth (Liz) Salas Evans, President/CCO for Cayena Capital Management LLC and President/Manager for Cayena Econ Lab LLC provides financial literacy webinars, workshops, issues policy statements, and consulting in perpetuity. She’s held global engagements as a U.S. Ambassador to the Transparency Taskforce a not-for-profit located in the United Kingdom that strives to eliminate corruption, fraud, and manipulation from global financial markets. Liz was honored as the 2020 Outstanding Women in Business Award from NH Business Review.

________________________________________

Kile Adumene is a community organizer and works as a consultant with the State of NH. Kile helped create an initiative called Pathways for Healing, which connects residents in Manchester from diverse and marginalized groups with services. Growing up in Nigeria her natural instinct is to listen and connect people. She helped found and continues to facilitate the Manchester, NH Community Action Coalition for people of color, immigrants, and others to come together to address their needs and have a voice in community and civic matters.

________________________________________

Sharicka Washington is a small business owner from the NH seacoast. Her company, Institute of Skin Science is a private school for esthetics located in Stratham. As an educator, licensed esthetician and makeup artist, Sharicka is fortunate enough to spend her time empowering people of all backgrounds through education, career development or by simply helping someone look their best & feel confident in their own skin.

________________________________________

Jeff Hall is the President/Owner of SafetyNet Solutions, Inc. in Salem, NH. He has successfully navigated within federal government contracting in the healthcare and services industries. Jeffrey is a disabled veteran who proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy. He is very involved in many community organizations including the Elks, American Legion, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, and he is a SCORE mentor.