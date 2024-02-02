Feb. 15 Nashua Planning Board meeting canceled, including update on Mohawk Tannery project

NASHUA, NH – The scheduled Feb. 15 meeting of the Nashua Planning Board has been canceled according to a posting on the city’s website.

Among the agenda items of interest was The Mohawk Tannery/Fimbel Door Redevelopment project by Blaylock Holdings LLC, which calls for 546 apartments and condominiums, as well as green space and a resident recreation area. That item had already been moved from the Feb. 1 agenda.

The Planning Board is to consider three subdivision applications for the site when it goes before the board but has not yet been confirmed for either of the March planning board meetings. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

The redevelopment portion of the project begins as a $14.3 million cleanup of the tannery site also gets underway. The cleanup must be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before construction can begin, and is to be paid for by the developer.