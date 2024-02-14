Feb. 15-18 Weekly Entertainment Report: Where to find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

Charlie Chronopoulos / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Wood, Wind, & Whiskey / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Sink With Me, Stand Abandoned, Empty Halls / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm – (Saturday as well)

Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Whole Loaf / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Brix’n Mortar / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

Joel Begin / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Kat Ivy / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ked Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

The McMurphy’s / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kimayo / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Henry LaLiberte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Hi-Fi Sound System / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15th

CROCE PLAYS CROCE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Multi-faceted singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce’s legendary albums, 1973’s Life and Times and his final release, I Got A Name, in addition to songs from You Don’t Mess Around With Jim. The Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary show features a legendary band and a moving multi-media presentation accompanying Jim’s songs (which on the previous tour included memorable hits, “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)”, “Time in a Bottle,” and others). It was fan-demand for more, and the camaraderie that A.J. felt with the audience, the players, and the connection to his father’s timeless music that inspired A.J. to embark on the 50th Anniversary tour for 2023. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

14th ANNUAL NEW ENGLAND WINTER BLUES FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The 2024 New England Winter Blues Festival and Tour will be simultaneously billed as a Gulf Coast Records Revue. Featuring four Gulf Coast recording artists/four of the blues world’s most fierce and beloved guitar slingers. Popa Chubby, Albert Castiglia, Monster Mike Welch and Paul Size (along with his band, The Wicked Lo-Down) will be bringing bona fide Blues Guitarmageddon to the Rex Theatre stage. Performer bios and more info: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16th

BEATING A DEAD HORSE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through February 18 – DIRECT/x

A Comedy by Jenny Stafford / Steve and Marty Martin are two brothers on the brink of closing their failing pet funeral home, “A Nice Farm Upstate with Plenty of Room to Run Around.” That is, until an eccentric, rich old lady offers them a fortune for the funeral of her nearly dead racehorse, Sir Trots-A-Lot. There’s only one problem: the horse won’t die. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION / City Auditorium (Concord) / DIRECT/x

By Agatha Christie / Presented by the Community Players of Concord. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. Regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end. Witness for the Prosecution would certainly be criminal to miss. Come see what a London critic called “guilty of being a good night out.” www.communityplayersofconcord.org

A VALENTINE DUELING PIANOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show, you can request as many love songs as you want. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written. Each show is different because it’s all requested and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good-humored fun and some unforgettable YouTube moments. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ON THE EXHALE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / through February 18th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Theatre KAPOW / When a senseless act of violence changes her life forever, a liberal college professor finds herself inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate the crime–and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands. Peering down the barrel of a uniquely American crisis, she begins to suspect that when it comes to gun violence, we’re all part of the problem. This is the New Hampshire premiere of Martín Zimmerman’s gripping play, which draws you into the white-hot center of our country’s most urgent debate. *Content Transparency: Explores gun violence and parental grief. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SHADES OF BUBLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé celebrates the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his incredible catalog of music while adding the sensational three-part harmony sound made popular by those famous “guy-groups” from the 1950s and 60s. Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging new fans with thrilling new vocal arrangements. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

BLUES BROTHERS THE NEXT GENERATION / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x (Friday at 8pm as well)

Since 1996, Blues Brothers the Next Generation has been entertaining New England with their high-energy tribute to the legendary showband that revitalized the R&B scene in the late ‘70’s and early ‘80’s. Grab your shades, skinny ties and fedoras, and throw on your boogie shoes, because when the band starts rockin’, the joint begins to swing! You don’t want to be left out of this party. If you can’t find a partner, grab a wooden chair! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

A MUSICAL COOKING LESSON with THE CALAMARI SISTERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Calamari Sisters are local celebrities in Brooklyn, NY as the singing, dancing, and cooking stars of the public access cable cooking show, MANGIA ITALIANO. In this rare treat, Delphine and Carmela have taken their culinary expertise on the road to spread their unique brand of Italian teaching to the masses. With outrageous musical numbers, hilarious family anecdotes, and some help from some of you, these sisters will give you a cooking lesson that you’ll never forget. Be prepared to eat your heart out and laugh until your sides hurt. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GIMME GIMME DISCO / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80’s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, & Cher (DISCO ATTIRE ENCOURAGED). So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRANK SANTOS JR. – THE R-RATED HYPNOTIST / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18th

NSQUARED – A CONTINUATION OF LOVE! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

A Dance Fundraiser / A Continuation of Love extends the Valentine’s Day theme into the weekend. Join NSquared Dance as we dive into the many levels and spirals of love through dance! Flooded with vignettes, this fundraiser performance gives the audience a serving platter of what NSquared is capable of! Join them for catered food, drinks, a silent auction, and incredible dancing! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!