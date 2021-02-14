Feb. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 292 positive results with 21 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, February 14, 2021, DHHS announced 292 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.2%. Today’s results include 211 people who tested positive by PCR test and 81 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,365 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/13: 292 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 26 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (93), Rockingham (66), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (30), Merrimack (18), Cheshire (11), Belknap (7), Carroll (5), Grafton (4), Sullivan (4), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 126 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 70,785 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 70,785 Recovered 66,287 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,133 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,365 Current Hospitalizations 126 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 616,419 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,136 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 42

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 584 69 186 765 813 574 640 519 LabCorp 578 1,061 992 700 729 602 413 725 Quest Diagnostics 606 315 714 725 611 656 631 608 Mako Medical 142 2 161 315 235 152 11 145 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 70 241 516 648 544 389 3 344 NorDX Laboratory 120 103 582 492 571 343 132 335 Broad Institute 629 1,849 4,147 4,842 2,640 2,612 5,301 3,146 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 225 361 497 750 431 412 248 418 Other Laboratory* 208 240 347 1,113 447 318 103 397 University of New Hampshire** 126 4,051 4,015 4,069 4,163 4,143 2,917 3,355 Total 3,288 8,292 12,157 14,419 11,184 10,201 10,399 9,991 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 Daily Average LabCorp 1 0 16 12 10 11 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 6 3 17 17 16 52 21 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 3 7 7 9 8 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 Other Laboratory* 1 8 11 4 5 10 4 6 Total 8 14 51 42 40 82 25 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.