Feb. 14: Celebrate Galentine’s Day at this year’s ‘Love Your Life’ Leadership Brunch

MANCHESTER, NH —An event that promises to connect community-minded leaders with community needs is planned for Valentine’s Day.

A Leadership Brunch is being hosted by Requity Labs. The event is for professionals who juggle personal lives and community service (or who wish they could)! Attorney Dorothy Graham will speak about her resilience story and how she uses it to guide her parenting. After her keynote, “A Life Lesson for my Sons,” a panel discussion featuring Darby Hobbs of Conscious Capital, Tanesha Scarlett of NY Life, and Zoe Kirkpatrick of Mamatekla will join others to discuss lessons they have learned in directing themselves and their personal lives

A community expo is planned as well, featuring organizations that support opportunities for minority and low-income children, youth, and adults. Attendees can learn ways they can join forces to fulfill their personal missions.

“‘Love Your Life’ came to us when we were speaking about the goals we both have in juggling our family and personal lives,” says Loretta Brady, director of Requity Labs at Saint Anselm College. Elizabeth Evans, a NHBR Outstanding Woman in Business 2020 awardee, will moderate a panel. She is the director of Cayena Capital Management and is an active community board member while also having young children.

“We decided that most networking events focus only on one aspect of the professionals they attract, and yet so much of who we are is how we are connected. It just makes sense to put an event on that allows for your entire self to be present,” says Evans.

Attendees will not only enjoy brunch but will enjoy hear from the keynote speaker and a set of panels focused on personal finance and professional goal-setting. Vendors at the event will be focused on social impact and non-profits selected for their mission, and attendees will have a chance to learn more about how they can support and amplify them in order to impact change.

“The world health organization said this past summer that burnout is a workplace health epidemic. We need to recharge ourselves and we need time, space, playfulness, and creativity in order to do that well. This morning event is meant to be a personal reset and celebration day. We want people to come who want to celebrate their personal and professional joys while digging into ways they can stretch themselves or better support their goals and personal mission,” says Brady, a clinical psychologist and workforce development leader.

The event is ticketed for $50 per person but registrants can get “buy one, get one” pricing if they register by Feb. 1. Register here.