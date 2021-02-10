Feb. 13: NHWP Writing Lab with Gledé Browne-Kabongo: Genres – Thriller, Crime, Psychological, Suspense, and YA

Writing Lab — High Stakes, Ticking Clocks and Killer Twists: Building Blocks for Writing Success in the Thriller Genre

Genres: Thriller: Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Crime, Psychological Suspense, and Young Adult Crime, Psychological Suspense, and Young Adult

Are you frustrated with your thriller work in progress? Are you considering throwing in the towel? Not so fast. All you may need is to be pointed in the right direction. In this writing lab, multi-award-winning psychological thriller author Gledé Browne Kabongo will review the first ten pages of your work in progress and provide constructive, professional feedback you can implement right away to strengthen your work.

Class size is limited to eight participants to ensure your success. More Info.

Date: February 13, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Related

Place: Online via ZoomFee: $100 to $125 includes three-hour lab and editing 10 pages