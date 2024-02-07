Feb. 13: Mayor Ruais will share his vision during State of the City address at The Factory

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais will deliver his first State of the City address on Feb. 13 at The Venues at The Factory, 252 Willow St. The event, sponsored by the Greater Manchester Chamber, runs from 8-9:30 a.m. and open to the public, however it is a ticketed event and registration is required via this link. Tickets are $40 for non-Chamber members and $35 for Chamber members.

Mayor Ruais is expected to conduct a presentation of his priorities and goals for 2024, followed by a dynamic conversation with moderator Scott Spradling. Topics will include the city budget, public safety, economic development, homelessness, the future of the city’s school district and his overall vision for Manchester.

The event includes a breakfast forum presented by Dartmouth Health

Schedule & Details:

8 a.m. – Registration & Networking

8:25 a.m. – Welcoming Remarks, Heather McGrail, GMC President & CEO Sponsor Remarks, Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health President & CEO Moderator Introduction, Scott Spradling, Owner of the Spradling Group 8:35 a.m. – Scott Spradling Introduces Program and Format

8:37 a.m. – Mayoral Address by Jay Ruais, Mayor of Manchester

8:57 a.m. – Moderated Q&A

9:30 a.m. – Program Ends