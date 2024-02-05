Feb. 12: Public info session on air permit application for proposed Nashua asphalt plant

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Air Resources Division (NHDES) is currently reviewing an air permit application for the construction of a hot mix asphalt plant proposed to be located at 145 Temple St., Nashua. NHDES recognizes the public interest that has been expressed about this project and has scheduled a public information session to provide:

An overview of NHDES’s air permitting process.

A description of state and federal regulations that guide the process, specifically the criteria NHDES evaluates when deciding whether or not to approve an application.

A description of some common concerns that are beyond the scope of NHDES’s permit requirements.

How interested parties can participate in the process.

A question-and-answer session regarding the air permitting process.

Please note that this session is NOT a public hearing on the air permit application for the hot mix asphalt plant, but rather an opportunity for those interested in this project to learn more about the air permitting process, to ensure those in the community can effectively participate when NHDES concludes its review of the permit application.

The information session has been scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2024, at 6 p.m., at the Nashua High School South Auditorium, 36 Riverside St., Nashua. In the event of inclement weather, the information session will be held at the same time and location on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Notification of the cancellation and rescheduling of the information session will be posted on the Department’s website. In addition, NHDES is providing access to the information session using virtual meeting software. Interested parties may register to watch the information session remotely via Microsoft Teams by following the registration link on the NHDES Events page.

Upon request, NHDES will provide Spanish and Portuguese oral interpretation services ONLY for in-person attendees free of charge. Requests for in-person oral interpretation service or other special accommodations must be made by January 31, 2024 by contacting Kat Abdelwahid by phone at (603) 271-6802, or by email at kathryn.a.abdelwahid@des.nh. gov.

If you have questions regarding this information session, please contact Padmaja Baru, New Construction & Planning Manager, by phone at (603) 271-6798, or by email at Padmaja.Baru@des.nh.gov. Additionally, specific questions regarding the air permitting process may be submitted ahead of time via email to Padmaja.Baru@des.nh.gov. NHDES will attempt to respond to any questions to the extent possible during the public information session.