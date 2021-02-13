Feb. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 464 positive results with 53 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 12, 2021, DHHS announced 464 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.8%. Today’s results include 253 people who tested positive by PCR test and 211 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,216 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (98), Strafford (96), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (61), Grafton (35), Merrimack (35), Cheshire (14), Belknap (9), Sullivan (6), Carroll (5), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (53) and Nashua (30). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 131 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 70,072 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 70,072 Recovered 65,730 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,126 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,216 Current Hospitalizations 131 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 614,990 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,010 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,840 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 515

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, February 11, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 62,110 325,000 19% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 176,125 439,015 65%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 79,755 67,330 67,086 40,123 26,963 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 54,100 37,919 23,294 14,625 State-managed fixed sites 112,325 85,765 76,493 63,773 12,720 Regional public health network mobile sites 19,300 13,055 10,281 8,669 1,612 Other 6,345 1,185 1,235 832 403 Total 284,025 221,435 193,014 136,691 56,323

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 740 774 406 368 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 1,475 1,361 1,023 338 Catholic Medical Center 4,030 3,903 2,184 1,719 Cheshire Medical Center 2,650 2,474 1,323 1,151 Concord Hospital 4,310 4,410 2,591 1,819 Cottage Hospital 345 368 207 161 Elliot Hospital 5,210 5,278 2,931 2,347 Encompass Health 255 239 133 106 Exeter Hospital 3,485 3,761 2,030 1,731 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,418 724 694 Hampstead Hospital 870 817 665 152 Huggins Hospital 1,540 1,324 1,151 173 Littleton Regional Hospital 1,935 1,705 1,417 288 Lakes Region General Hospital 3,120 3,088 2,330 758 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 13,910 14,114 8,449 5,665 Memorial Hospital 1,720 1,683 1,126 557 Monadnock Community Hospital 990 793 514 279 New London Hospital 685 603 356 247 New Hampshire Hospital 745 788 448 340 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,280 1,168 664 504 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,119 580 539 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,820 3,028 1,560 1,468 Southern NH Medical Center 3,045 3,163 1,642 1,521 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 669 357 312 St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,477 1,289 1,188 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 495 334 282 52 Valley Regional Hospital 490 451 261 190 Weeks Medical Center 1,075 982 721 261 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 4,610 4,794 2,759 2,035 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 9,305 9,203 7,588 1,615 State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,509 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 3,245 3,091 2,642 449 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 5,680 5,665 4,752 913 State of NH- Greater Nashua 11,565 9,607 7,940 1,667 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 3,490 2,876 2,481 395 State of NH- Manchester 11,640 10,399 8,631 1,768 State of NH- North Country 1,580 746 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 10,005 8,926 7,698 1,228 State of NH- South Central 10,465 9,610 8,032 1,578 State of NH- Strafford County 8,920 8,679 7,205 1,474 State of NH- Upper Valley 2,840 2,802 2,264 538 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 4,570 3,380 2,771 609 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 1,650 1,289 1,049 240 Carroll County RPHN 810 850 603 247 Central NH RPHN 2,040 1,431 1,342 89 Greater Manchester RPHN 840 351 351 0 Greater Nashua RPHN 930 639 639 0 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 160 130 130 0 North Country RPHN 1,410 1,191 896 295 Seacoast RPHN 650 607 607 0 South Central RPHN 360 307 209 98 Strafford County RPHN 1,525 1,301 1,236 65 Upper Valley RPHN 1,560 1,008 807 201 Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,120 1,177 800 377

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through February 11, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 665 543 584 64 179 765 759 508 LabCorp 1,062 930 578 1,061 992 700 482 829 Quest Diagnostics 788 704 606 315 714 695 567 627 Mako Medical 162 188 142 2 161 315 235 172 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 511 354 70 241 516 648 544 412 NorDX Laboratory 378 147 120 103 582 492 571 342 Broad Institute 4,729 2,788 629 1,849 4,147 4,841 2,565 3,078 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 689 317 225 361 497 750 386 461 Other Laboratory* 533 392 210 238 342 439 292 349 University of New Hampshire** 2,664 3,784 126 4,051 4,015 4,069 4,158 3,267 Total 12,181 10,147 3,290 8,285 12,145 13,714 10,559 10,046 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 Daily Average LabCorp 25 13 1 0 16 12 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 28 22 6 3 17 16 13 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 2 0 3 7 7 9 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Other Laboratory* 16 6 0 13 3 9 6 8 Total 73 43 7 19 43 46 28 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.