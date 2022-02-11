Feb. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 531 positive results with 65 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 11, 2022, DHHS announced 531 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 10. Today’s results include 403 people who tested positive by PCR test and 128 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 287 new cases from Monday, January 24 (21 by PCR and 266 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,434; an additional 168 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (51 by PCR and 117 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,368; an additional 65 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (22 by PCR and 43 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,084; an additional 14 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,074; an additional 19 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 19 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,651; an additional 4 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 502; an additional 5 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (1 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,065; an additional 1 new case from Thursday, February 3 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,183; an additional 4 new cases from Monday, February 7 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 317; an additional 4 new cases from Tuesday, February 8 (2 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 791; and an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, February 9 (9 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 758.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 5,343 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 504 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (204), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (149), Merrimack (119), Strafford (118), Grafton (87), Belknap (64), Cheshire (60), Sullivan (45), Carroll (28), and Coos (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (65) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for 131 new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 174 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 288,191 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 11, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 288,191 Recovered 280,554 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,294 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,343 Current Hospitalizations 174

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.