Feb. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 394 positive results with 32 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 11, 2021, DHHS announced 394 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.5%. Today’s results include 311 people who tested positive by PCR test and 83 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,146 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (83), Rockingham (81), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (57), Merrimack (31), Cheshire (14), Grafton (12), Sullivan (11), Carroll (10), Belknap (8), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (39) and Manchester (32). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 69,612 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 11, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 69,612 Recovered 65,349 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,117 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,146 Current Hospitalizations 138 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 613,210 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,974 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,747 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 654

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 846 665 543 584 64 179 765 521 LabCorp 1,030 1,062 930 578 1,061 991 642 899 Quest Diagnostics 912 788 704 606 315 714 661 671 Mako Medical 220 162 188 142 2 161 315 170 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 449 511 354 70 241 516 649 399 NorDX Laboratory 620 378 147 120 103 582 492 349 Broad Institute 4,435 4,729 2,788 629 1,849 4,146 4,799 3,339 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 452 688 316 225 361 442 695 454 Other Laboratory* 433 506 390 205 197 311 276 331 University of New Hampshire** 4,575 2,664 3,784 126 4,050 4,015 4,069 3,326 Total 13,972 12,153 10,144 3,285 8,243 12,057 13,363 10,460 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 2/10 Daily Average LabCorp 17 25 13 1 0 16 5 11 Quest Diagnostics 17 28 22 6 3 17 16 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 4 2 0 3 7 7 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Other Laboratory* 6 16 6 0 13 3 9 8 Total 49 73 43 7 19 43 39 39

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.