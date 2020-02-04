Feb. 10: Tickets for Trump Rally at the SNHU Arena

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Carol Robidoux Events, Politics 0
President Donald Trump addressed a capacity crowd at the SNHU Arena on Aug. 15, 2019 in Manchester, NH. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH — Tickets are available for the Feb. 10 Primary eve visit by President Trump. The President is scheduled to appear at the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. for a 7 p.m. rally

You can reserve your tickets here.

