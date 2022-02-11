Feb. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 747 positive results with 61 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, February 10, 2022, DHHS announced 747 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, February 9. Today’s results include 518 people who tested positive by PCR test and 229 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 73 new cases from Friday, January 21 (4 by PCR and 69 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,426; an additional 9 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (3 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,437; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, January 23 (0 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,030; an additional 130 new cases from Monday, January 24 (49 by PCR and 81 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,147; an additional 135 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (47 by PCR and 88 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,200; an additional 21 new cases from Wednesday, January 26 (5 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,019; an additional 2 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,060; an additional 8 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,632; an additional 10 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 498; an additional 5 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,060; and an additional 1 new case from Tuesday, February 8 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 787.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,064 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 360 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (184), Strafford (167), Merrimack (125), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (119), Cheshire (104), Grafton (104), Sullivan (42), Belknap (36), Carroll (32), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (61) and Nashua (44). The county of residence is being determined for 107 new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 175 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in NH. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 287,020 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 287,020 Recovered 278,668 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,288 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,064 Current Hospitalizations 175

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.