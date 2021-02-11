Feb. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 374 positive results with 44 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, DHHS announced 374 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 260 people who tested positive by PCR test and 114 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,142 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/8: 7 new cases today, for an updated total of 221 cases

7 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 2/9: 367 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 76 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (108), Strafford (46), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Merrimack (35), Cheshire (22), Belknap (15), Grafton (14), Carroll (11), Coos (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (44) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for nine new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 69,247 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 69,247 Recovered 64,989 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,116 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,142 Current Hospitalizations 142 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 611,190 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,918 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,669 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL(see 3 below) 665

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 821 846 665 543 584 64 179 529 LabCorp 1,337 1,030 1,062 930 578 1,060 705 957 Quest Diagnostics 760 912 788 704 606 315 667 679 Mako Medical 457 220 162 188 142 2 161 190 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 319 449 511 354 70 241 509 350 NorDX Laboratory 313 620 378 147 120 102 581 323 Broad Institute 1,341 4,435 4,729 2,788 629 1,849 4,107 2,840 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 326 452 688 316 224 359 404 396 Other Laboratory* 245 433 508 391 208 197 229 316 University of New Hampshire** 3,710 4,575 2,664 3,783 126 4,049 4,015 3,275 Total 9,629 13,972 12,155 10,144 3,287 8,238 11,557 9,855 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/03 2/04 2/05 2/06 2/07 2/08 2/09 Daily Average LabCorp 30 16 25 13 1 0 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 19 17 28 22 6 3 15 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 8 4 2 0 3 7 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 6 6 16 6 0 13 3 7 Total 62 48 73 43 7 19 25 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.