Feb. 10-14: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th

Ramez Mataz / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Tom Boisse / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Paul Bourgelais / Hermano’s (Concord) / 6:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Stephen Decuire / Stone Social (Nashua) / 7pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th

Trent & Jake / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6pm (Saturday as well)

The Deviant Acoustic / Chantilly’s (Hooksett) / 8pm

Sunday Ave / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th

Bird Friend / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Lewis Goodwin / McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm

Jeff Mrozek / Molly’s Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Amoricans / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

My Other Side / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

Fiesta Melon / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Better Left Acoustic / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 5pm

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Phil Jakes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lisa Guyer / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

David Campbell / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE FULL MONTY / January 28th through February 20th (mainstage)

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. While spying on their wives at a “Girls’ Night Out,” a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to “let it go.” With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must see.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC / February 11th from 10am-2pm

Due to the success of their first vaccine clinic, The Palace will be hosting another clinic on Feb 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Spotlight Room. Visit www.palacetheatre.org for FAQs.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

MOONDANCE / February 10th at 7:30pm

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next.

FNC at The Rex: KERRI LOUISE / February 11th at 7:30pm

Who can turn the world on with her smile? Mary Tyler Moore. But who can turn the world on with her hysterical stories, original humor, and boisterous characters? Kerri Louise. High-energy, commanding and versatile–but enough about her sex life-Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women’s Entertainment Network to make her the star of her own reality show called “TWO FUNNY”. Howard Stern said,“She needs a sitcom!”

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE / February 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

This deliriously funny new Jones Hope Wooten comedy is all about that four-letter word: L-O-V-E. Under a full moon on this unpredictable night of romance, these four rollicking tales take you on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and hilarious twists and turns; open your heart to romantic mayhem and come join the fun! By the time the evening is over and the moon works its magic, love will conquer all and your sides will ache from laughter! (This is no longer a dinner theatre performance.)

MANCHESTER’S MOST WANTED / February 17th (Millyard Museum – Manchester)

Get ready to meet some nefarious pre-Victorian villains when the Manchester Historic Association and the Majestic Theatre team up for an interactive night of high crimes, misdemeanors and mischief at the Millyard Museum. Meet Manchester’s Ten Most Wanted, as depicted on a poster from the U.S. Post Office in the Queen City, circa 1896, and enjoy cocktails, food, fun and the odd felony. Among the characters in this rogue’s gallery? Consider Michael Sherlock, a.k.a. “The Gentleman Burglar of Stockbridge,” the British bigamist known as James Canham Read and the “Knock-Out Mollies,” Nellie Brown and Georgie Adams, whose M.O. included knock-out drugs in the beers of their victims, clearing the way for them to empty their hotel rooms of all of their valuables. Tickets are going fast! www.manchesterhistoric.org

LOVE SONGS – A MUSICAL / February 25-27 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Love Songs is a truly extraordinary musical theatre experience, the return of romance to the stage! Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan’s glorious work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples. Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy’s ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out? Love Songs is timeless in its appeal. Let there be harmony evermore!

FEATURED EVENTS:

THEATRE: MARY & ME / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / February 11-13

After touring Ireland, appearing in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in the Brighton Fringe in 2017 with playwright and actress Irene Kelleher as Hannah, Mary and Me began its United States premier tour in New Hampshire in 2020. Directed by Peter Josephson and starring producer and actress Emily Karel as Hannah, this seventy five minute one woman show takes its audience on a journey of laughter, determination, love, and heartbreak. Full synopsis and tickets at www.hatboxnh.com .

MUSIC: DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall / February 12th at 8pm

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! Tickets at www.tupelomusichall.com

FESTIVAL: FIRE & ICE WINTER FESTIVAL 2022 / February 12th from 4-8pm

Ice cold weather, blazing fires, and a good ol’ time. Join Dreamers’ Ranch for Fire & Ice 2022 – a family-friendly outdoor winter festival. Spend the evening sledding, skating, and enjoying local bands, burgers and their beautiful ranch by the light of bonfires! All proceeds support Dreamers’ Ranch youth leadership programs and operations. Catch a hay wagon ride from their parking lot to the festival site anytime between 4PM and 7:30PM. Bring your own sleds and ice skates for winter fun and remember to dress warmly (foot/hand warmers and snow gear is encouraged). https://fb.me/e/1tftHuLr9

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Open Mic Comedy / The Laugh Attic at Strange Brew (Manchester) / Every Thursday from 9pm-12am

Robbie Printz / Chunky’s (Manchester) / February 11 & 12 at 8:30pm

Dan Krohn / Chunky’s (Nashua) / February 12 th at 8:30pm / www.chunkys.com

Brad Mastrangelo / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) February 12th at 8:30pm / www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

