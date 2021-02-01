Feb. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 364 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 1, 2021, DHHS announced 364 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.2%. Today’s results include 253 people who tested positive by PCR test and 111 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,662 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/30: 51 new cases today, for an updated total of 292 cases

51 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/31: 313 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 61 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (82), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (61), Strafford (40), Merrimack (31), Grafton (27), Belknap (18), Cheshire (15), Carroll (7), Sullivan (7), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 193 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 66,058 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 66,058 Recovered 60,337 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,059 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,662 Current Hospitalizations 193 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 599,882 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,570 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,167 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 15

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 6 308 902 1,047 728 614 331 562 LabCorp 943 1,613 1,480 1,739 1,136 1,292 444 1,235 Quest Diagnostics 406 683 807 1,068 842 1,050 670 789 Mako Medical 4 499 337 97 946 110 77 296 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 146 723 576 420 383 513 196 422 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 337 494 798 392 363 307 243 419 Other Laboratory* 1,468 4,793 4,754 4,295 5,516 4,466 1,573 3,838 University of New Hampshire** 2,705 1,777 2,254 2,520 2,380 2,336 1,477 2,207 Total 6,015 10,890 11,908 11,578 12,294 10,688 5,011 9,769 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 1/31 Daily Average LabCorp 2 26 20 12 17 17 3 14 Quest Diagnostics 11 23 33 24 37 28 5 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 15 12 6 10 4 0 8 Other Laboratory* 18 4 11 12 14 10 1 10 Total 40 68 76 54 78 59 9 55

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.