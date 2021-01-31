Feb. 1-March 6: Free YMCVA Wintervention Wellness Challenge

The year 2021 should be a year to focus on ourselves. The Granite YMCA is here to help you do just that. Starting February 1, join us for Wintervention, a free 5-week program designed to support your journey towards a better you. “

It’s simple and starts with just 20 minutes of movement, five days a week. We’re challenging our community members to move: by themselves, with a buddy or with their entire family. We will come together with a common purpose, get moving in the winter together. We’re inviting everyone to put their health first and join us,” said Michele Sheppard, COO The Granite YMCA.

Understandably, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted a lot of people’s ability to stay consistent, and that’s why the YMCA is motivating members of our community to bring those healthy habits back.

“The YMCA Wintervention Challenge is for the betterment of all participants. If you can commit to at least 20 minutes a day, for five days a week, and keep it up for five weeks long, then you can do it, and what’s better is that you’ll have the encouragement from others also participating in the Challenge. We’re all in this together,” she said.

Each week, for members and non-members, the YMCA will share free coaching, activity ideas and help hold people accountable to stay on track. The YMCA team will inspire new ideas and help find options for everyone to fulfill weekly challenges based on new themes each week. Participants can learn more and register at www.graniteymca.org/wintervention. There you will also find a fillable tracking sheet, themes for the month, and calendar of suggested activities (release at the beginning of each week). There is also a private Facebook group that registered participants are encouraged to join to connect with others also participating in Wintervention: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WinterventionChallenge

“Our challenge helps people focus not only on their healthy lifestyle or their exercise or wellness, but also their social connectivity, connectivity with their family, connecting with their community, and just becoming a healthier individual overall,” said Ms. Sheppard.

Register for free today and challenge yourself, have some fun, and give yourself a good Wintervention. The YMCA Challenge starts Monday, February 1 and runs through Saturday, March 6. There is no cost to join and you do NOT need to be a member of the YMCA.

Register today at graniteymca.org/wintervention.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2019, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.6 million to 26,189 individuals. To learn more, visit www.graniteymca.org.