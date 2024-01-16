Feb. 1: Interfaith Women of NH present ‘Stories Behind the Music’

MANCHESTER, NH – Interfaith Women of New Hampshire announces a mid-winter program on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Brookside Congregational Church, UCC, 2013 Elm Street, Manchester.

Stories Behind the Music will include the following persons – presented in-person and streamed on Facebook Live through the Interfaith Women of NH Facebook page

Kim Clark and the Brookside Ringers will share the uplifting joy of handbells

Susan Wilkes will present Christian hymns through heart infused sounds of flute & guitar

Nilufer Saribas and Dilara Alperen will demonstrate live Ebru art together from the Muslim faith

Shira Nafshi, Cantor of Temple Beth Jacob, Concord NH, will warm our hearts through Jewish song

Kim Clark, Co-Director of Music at Brookside Congregational Church, has been an active pianist/organist and director in the greater Manchester area for the past 40 years. She is the mother of two, and long-time business owner in Bedford, NH. She enjoys playing music with her husband, Ken Clark, the other Co-Director at Brookside.

Susan Wilkes is a NH musician, teacher, and Certified Music Practitioner, playing flute and guitar as a therapeutic musician in the Music for Therapeutic Healing and Transition Program. She is an active member of First Congregational Church in Manchester. Her music teaching career spans more than 3 decades in Vermont and NH. As a flautist and vocalist, she earned a BA in Music Education and teaching certificate in Special Education from Westfield State College, and Master of Music degree in Conducting at U.Mass Lowell, as well as a Masters in Health Arts and Sciences at Goddard College. In addition to teaching, Susan serves as Coordinator of 21st Century Programs and Outreach through the Manchester Community.

Dilara Alperen: is a student at a local Community College in the Psychology department and works with kids who have autism. She is from Turkey, and moved to US six years ago with her family.

Nilufer Saribas: is a student in the graphic design department of a local Community College. She is from Turkey and moved to the states five years ago with her family.

Cantor Shira Nafshi grew up in Miami, FL, and was highly involved in both their temple’s youth group and religious school as a song leader. They attended Brandeis University (B.A. in Music), Sarah Lawrence University (M.A. in Poetry), and was ordained a Cantor from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music in 2005. They began serving as the part-time Cantor of Temple Beth Jacob in 2011, leading Shabbat services approximately once a month, High Holy Day services, the TBJ choir, and teaches music in the religious school. Cantor Shira also serves part-time as the Cantor of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester, helping on an as-needed basis in leading worship with other synagogues in New Hampshire.

We look forward to an evening of auditory and visual representation of the stories behind our use of music and art within our faith-based worship.

Join us for social time and refreshments after the program.

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. Please respect everyone’s individual choice for masking.

TO REGISTER: email interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call 603-233-7760. Visit our website: interfaithwomennh.org to learn more about us.