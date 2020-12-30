FBI: New Hampshire woman threatened Michigan election official

Above: U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, Eastern District of Michigan, announces allegations against Katelyn Jones of Epping, NH.

CONCORD, NH – After a Republican election official from Wayne County, Michigan, voted against certifying the election results in the presidential election, a New Hampshire woman started sending her violent threats, according to the FBI.

Agents arrested 23-year-old Katelyn Jones at her mother’s house in Epping on Dec. 22 after the Michigan election official received violent threats, including bloody photographs of nude women along with threats against her daughter.

“Fucking with our election is TERRORISM, and us Americans clearly don’t tolerate terrorists so yes you should be afraid, your daughter should be afraid, and so should (name of the victim’s husband,)” Jones allegedly wrote in one of the messages.

Jones appeared in the United States District Court in Concord on Dec. 23 to face a federal charge of transmitting violent threats. She is currently free on conditions of release from that court appearance. While the FBI affidavit filed in court does not name the alleged victim, The Detroit News identifies her as Monica Palmer, chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Palmer voted against certifying the election in heavily African American Wayne County Michigan. Her actions were seen by some as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to change the election result that saw him lose the presidency. Despite Palmer’s vote, Michigan eventually certified its election showing that Vice President Joe Biden won the state.

Jones allegedly did not appreciate Palmer’s vote and sent her violent texts via cell phone and Instagram accounts. Jones used to live in Michigan, but allegedly created the accounts used to convey the threats at he mother’s house where she is living, according to the court records.

When confronted at her mother’s house on Tuesday, Jones allegedly told FBI agents that she had sent the messages. The threats include the violent photos as well as several specific threats against Palmer’s daughter.

“Hmmmm I’d be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school,” Jones wrote to Palmer via Instagram.

FBI agents were able to track the cell phone number used to create the text and Instagram accounts back to Jones. When questioned, Jones said she made the threats and called Palmer a terrorist and a racist because she was upset with her vote over the election certification, according to the affidavit.