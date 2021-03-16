FBI descends on Keene, 6 people facing federal charges in connection with Bitcoin

KEENE, NH – Tuesday morning, the FBI raided several properties associated with a libertarian-styled group referred to as Free Keene.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation at several locations in Keene, NH and the surrounding area,” said Kristen M. Setera, Office of Public Affairs, FBI Boston Division in Chelsea, Mass. in an email response to an inquiry. “At this time, there is no threat to public safety.”

At about 1 p.m. the U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord released the names of six people who have been indicted by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire and charged with participating in a conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business “and other offenses.”

Those charged include:

Ian Freeman (formerly Ian Bernard), 40, of Keene

Colleen Fordham, 60, of Alstead

Renee Spinella, 23, of Derry

Andrew Spinella, 35, of Derry

Nobody (formerly Richard Paul), 52, of Keene

Aria DiMezzo (formerly James Baker), 34, of Keene

According to the U.S. Attorney news release, Freeman, Fordham, Renee Spinella, Andrew Spinella, and Nobody also are charged with wire fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Ian Freeman is charged with money laundering and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise. Freeman and DiMezzo also are charged with operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

According to the indictment, since 2016, the defendants have operated a business that enabled customers to exchange over $10 million in fiat currency for virtual currency (that is currency held within the blockchain network that is not controlled by a centralized banking authority such as Bitcoin) charging a fee for their service. They operated their virtual currency exchange business using websites, as well as operating virtual currency ATM machines in New Hampshire. The indictment alleges that the defendants knowingly operated the virtual currency exchange business in violation of federal anti-money laundering laws and regulations. In furtherance of their scheme, the indictment alleges that some defendants opened bank accounts in the names of purported religious entities. According to the indictment, some defendants then engaged in substantial efforts to evade detection of their unlawful virtual currency exchange scheme by avoiding answering financial institutions’ questions about the nature of the business and misleading financial institutions into believing their unlawful virtual currency exchange business was instead a religious organization receiving charitable contributions.

All of the defendants were arrested during a coordinated law enforcement action on Tuesday. They are scheduled for initial appearances before a United States Magistrate Judge on Tuesday afternoon.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service in coordination with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Seth R. Aframe.

Keene under federal scrutiny

The investigation centered on several properties in Keene including ones at 75 Leverett St. and on Marlboro Road (Route 101). Shire Free Church Monadnock is located at 73 and 75 Leverett St. According to documents filed with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office, Ian B. Freeman is chairman of the board of directors of Shire Free Church Monadnock and Mark Edgington is its chief marketing officer.

The church operates two businesses, according to the secretary of state website: Free Talk Live, talk radio, a “religious media ministry of the Shire Free Church” and Bitcoin Embassy NH, located at 661 Marlboro St., which was also raided.

Five years ago, the FBI raided the Leverett Street property, seizing items in an investigation of the possession or distribution of child pornography.

The FBI tracked one user of a Virginia child pornography site to an IP address assigned to Free Talk Live, Freeman’s radio show, which is aired from the Leverett Street property.

According to the Keene Sentinel, an affidavit in that case mentioned Freeman lived at the house and was associated with the radio show but there was no direct evidence he accessed the pornographic website. He denied he or his housemates had done so and noted many people had access to the house’s network.

No one was arrested and Freeman was never federally charged with anything connected to the Virginia website.

In the past year, other residents of Keene have caught the eye of FBI investigators, resulting in their arrests.

Most recently, Jason Riddle, 32, was arrested for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He faces federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Riddle told a local news outlet that he chugged wine stolen from a lawmaker’s liquor cabinet during the chaos.

Last month, a federal judge sentenced Christopher Cantwell to more than three years in prison for threatening and attempted extortion of a fellow white supremacist.

Cantwell, 39, of Keene gained the moniker “the crying Nazi,” after his emotionally responding to being charged in connection with the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. where a woman was killed.