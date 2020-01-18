Faulty wiring cited in Grove Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH — A fire early Saturday at 701 Grove St. left 12 residents of a multi-family residence displaced. One firefighter suffered a hand injury.

Just after midnight on Jan. 18 fire crews were dispatched to the three-story residence for a possible building fire. Engine 7 was first to arrive to find fire in the ceiling between the second and third floors. The ceiling was pulled and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The second and third floors withstood fire and smoke damage, while the first floor had significant water damage causing 12 people who reside there to be displaced. They are being assisted by Red Cross services.

District Chief Hank Martineau said it was determined that the fire was caused by faulty wiring in a light fixture. One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his fingers, according to Martineau.

Damage has been estimated by fire officials to be about $20,000.