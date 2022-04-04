Father of Harmony Montgomery faces new charges related to firearm theft, April 5 arraignment set

CONCORD, NH – Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, has been arrested for eight charges related to a theft of firearms that occurred in September/October 2019. Montgomery is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

The charges allege that between September 29, 2019, and October 3, 2019, in Manchester, Adam Montgomery stole a rifle and a shotgun from C.F. The eight charges consist of:

two charges of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing the rifle and the shotgun,

two charges of receiving stolen property for receiving or retaining the rifle and the shotgun,

two charges of felon in possession for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of one or more qualifying felonies, and

two charges of armed career criminal for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies.

The armed career criminal charges are special felonies, with each one carrying a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in State Prison, and a maximum term of 40 years in State Prison. The theft and receiving stolen property charges are class A felonies that each carry a maximum term of 7½–15 years in State Prison, and the felon in possession charges are class B felonies that each carry a maximum term of 3½–7 years in State Prison. Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on these charges on April 5, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.

There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional information about the facts of this case will be released at this time.

The search for Harmony Montgomery continues, and officials request the public’s assistance with locating her. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at (603) 203-6060.

The charges and allegations against Adam Montgomery are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This information was provided by Attorney General John M. Formella on behalf of Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson, and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard.