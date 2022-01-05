Father of Harmony Montgomery arrested, charged with second-degree assault, child endangerment

Wednesday, January 5, 2022NH Attorney GeneralPolice & Fire0

Search for Harmony Montgomery continues.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022NH Attorney GeneralPolice & Fire0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, foreground, and Assistant Chief Steve Mangone during a Jan. 3, 2022 news conference regarding the search for Harmony Montgomery, 7. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – Adam Montgomery,  31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on January 4, 2022, in Manchester. Montgomery’s arrest was pursuant to an arrest warrant for one charge of felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony Montgomery, age 7, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery/MPD

Although an arrest has been made,  the search for Harmony continues. 

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on January 5, 2022, in the Hillsborough County  Superior Court North. The arraignment is expected to take place via WebEx at 11 a.m.  

Officials are continuing to search for Harmony and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. Harmony’s photo is attached to this release as well.  

The charges and allegations against Mr. Montgomery are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Police detectives are actively seeking any information about Harmony Montgomery, reported missing this week. She was last seen in 2019.

About this Author

nh-attorney-general

NH Attorney General

Email

See all of this author's posts