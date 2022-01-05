Father of Harmony Montgomery arrested, charged with second-degree assault, child endangerment

CONCORD, NH – Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on January 4, 2022, in Manchester. Montgomery’s arrest was pursuant to an arrest warrant for one charge of felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony Montgomery, age 7, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony Montgomery.

Although an arrest has been made, the search for Harmony continues.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on January 5, 2022, in the Hillsborough County Superior Court North. The arraignment is expected to take place via WebEx at 11 a.m.

Officials are continuing to search for Harmony and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. Harmony’s photo is attached to this release as well.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Montgomery are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.