Fatal crash at Bedford tolls

BEDFORD, NH – One person has died in a fiery crash Thursday at the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound toll plaza.

Bedford Fire, and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that struck the toll plaza and was on fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a person who had been pulled from the vehicle and CPR was being performed on them. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while other crews continued life-saving measures on the person.

Mutual aid was requested from Merrimack Fire to respond to assist in extinguishing the vehicle fire.

Despite life-saving measures performed the person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Initial information gathered at the scene indicates there was only one occupant in the vehicle, and it appeared the vehicle that struck the toll plaza was the only vehicle with damage at the scene.

State police, Merrimack police, Bedford Police and NH DOT assisted at the scene. Traffic was pushed to the right two lanes of the turnpike while crews worked in the left lanes.

No personnel in the toll plaza were injured in the incident.