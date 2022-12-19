Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst

AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision.

Amherst Fire and police responded to a call for an accident about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.

Bedford and Milford Police, as well as New Hampshire State Police, responded to the scene to assist with traffic control. Route 101 was closed and traffic was detoured onto Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road.

Amherst Police requested a medical examiner to the scene.

Involved in the crash were a compact car and a mini-van, which were both heavily damaged. Each vehicle was off the road due to the impact of the accident which was on a curve. Debris was scattered across the roadway, and investigators were taking photographs and measurements at the scene.

Amherst Police requested the local C.E.R.T. volunteers and New Hampshire Department of Transportation personnel respond to assist police with detouring traffic.

Amherst Police indicated route 101 would be closed for several hours, and the name and age of the victim and drivers involved are not being released at this time.