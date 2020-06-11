Family Physical Therapy Services announces new office administrator

BEDFORD, NH – Family Physical Therapy Services announced today it has hired Marie Maruca as Office Administrator.

She is a graduate of Westfield State University with extensive industry experience.

Cathy Leer, Director of the clinic added, “Marie will ensure our practice meets the level of care and compassion our patients expect from their health care providers. As a liaison with our clinical staff, she will provide support to patients, family and staff.”

She will help verify insurance benefits, secure insurance authorizations and orders from referring professionals, and schedule follow-up appointments.

Available Services at Family Physical Therapy Services

