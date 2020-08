PORTSMOUTH, NH – Police in Portsmouth are seeking the general public’s help in locating a local resident, Ronald Levesque, 60, missing since Friday. According to family members Mr. Levesque did not return home after a trip to Market Basket and the liquor store near the Portsmouth Circle. HIs family fears he may be suffering a manic or depressive episode as this is out of character for him to not return home. He is considered endangered.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-7 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes with some scruffy facial hair. He was last known to be wearing jeans and a short-sleeved shirt with gray loafers. He is driving a dark blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata, license plate with NH tag 300-5926.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or sees him please contact Portsmouth Police Dept. at 603-436-2145 and reference case #20-21898-OF.