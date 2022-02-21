Families in Transition welcomes additional leadership team members

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition has hired new leadership team members over the past several months, including two new Chief Executives who joined the organization this month to guide the organization’s Philanthropy, Volunteer, and Human Resources departments. Other director-level roles have been created or filled over the past several months to ensure housing and homeless programs and services across the state are operating at the highest level.

“The continued advancement of our leadership team gives me great confidence in the organization’s future,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO of Families in Transition. “We have built a strong team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals who are bringing new and exciting developments in our mission to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness.”

Above: New team members, from left, Jeffrey Zwillenberg, Carla Munoz, Lauren Berman-Lefebvre, Meena Gyawali, Faith Krefft, Mike Lynch and Dean Petruzzi.

New Additions

Jeffrey Zwillenberg – joining as the Chief Development Officer, Jeffrey will oversee the Philanthropic and Volunteer Services to continue the growth of the organization’s capacity to deliver effective programs and engage the community in the mission. Prior to joining Families in Transition, Jeffrey served as a senior executive director for Reading Partners. He brings 15 years of experience in the non-profit sector, and is committed to creating greater equity, access, and opportunity in the communities.

Carla Munoz – joining as the Chief Human Resources Officer, Carla brings over 25 years of experience in Human Resources, having a strong background in leadership development, succession planning, and performance management. She most recently held a position at Globe Manufacturing, where she led efforts to integrate a culture that fostered an empowered and engaged workforce.

Lauren Berman-Lefebvre – serving as the Director of Housing and Supportive Services, Lauren joined the organization in November 2021. She brings more than 15 years of professional experience in non-profit management and the human services sector.

Meena Gyawali – serving as the Director of Grants and Compliance, Meena joined the organization in October 2021. She brings more than 20 years of experience working in the field of urban planning and community development.

Faith Krefft – serving as the Director of Food Services, Faith joined the organization in September of 2021. Faith brings hands-on experience with high-volume food donations and deliveries in a non-profit setting.

Mike Lynch – serving as the Director of Shelter Operations, Mike joined the organization in January of 2022 and will lead all efforts at the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter. Mike brings over 12 years of experience in the human services industry in both residential and community-based settings.

Dean Petruzzi – serving as the new Director of Property Administration, Dean joined the organization in January of 2022. He brings with him 30 years of property management experience, encompassing both market-rate and affordable housing.

Updates and Promotions

Sarah Bernier – promoted to Director of Substance Use Services, Sarah has been with the organization for more than 3 years and, after serving as the Willows Substance Use Treatment program manager, now has direct oversight of all recovery-related programming including outpatient treatment and recovery housing.

Melissa DiNoto – transitioning to Program Manager of Homeless Services, Melissa will continue her work with people experiencing homelessness after more than 8 years with Families in Transition. In this newly created role, she will expand on her current work and focus on enriching the day program for individuals at the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter.

Julie Lynch – promoted to Volunteer Operations Manager, Julie has been with the organization for more than 4 years and will continue her work with oversight of Volunteer Services and developing relationships with community members and organizations who support the Families in Transition mission.

Tyler Wands – promoted in November of 2021 to Project Data Reporting Manager, Tyler has been with Families in Transition for more than 4 years and will continue to serve in a role that supports housing and emergency shelter operations.

Chris Wellington – promoted to Chief Housing and Development Officer, Chris has been with Families in Transition for more than 4 years. He oversees the management of over 200 affordable housing units and more than 25 properties while continuing to seek opportunities for the development of new affordable housing inventory in New Hampshire.



About Families in Transition

Families in Transition is committed to preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness, offering programs and services to assist families and individuals through integrated case management, affordable housing, emergency homelessness services, food programs, and substance use treatment. As a state-wide 501c3 non-profit, Families in Transition has headquarters and operations in Manchester, NH, and locations in Concord, Dover, and Wolfeboro. To learn more about the organization or get involved, visit www.fitnh.org or call (603) 641-9441.