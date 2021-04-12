Families in Transition Walk Against Hunger – May 16

Join us Sunday, May 16 for the 31st Annual Walk Against Hunger. Your participation will help prevent and break the cycle of homelessness through support for families and individuals experiencing hunger or food insecurity.

For the second year in a row, this walk will be virtual, so anyone anywhere can join us! Teams and individuals are welcome. Just because we have to be socially distant doesn’t mean we can’t connect together for a good cause!

To register or for more information go to: support.fitnh.org/2021walk