Families in Transition unveils an updated website, combining information into a single resource

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition on Wednesday announced the launch of their website, now available at www.fitnh.org, featuring a new design and improved user experience.

The new website has been redesigned to serve as an enhanced resource for various audiences the organization serves, including people seeking assistance, as well as potential volunteers and donors, and community members who want to learn more about the work of Families in Transition. Website visitors can get a better understanding of the programs and services offered by the organization and find out ways to connect and get involved.

“Our new website is part of the continued work to move our organization forward under the Families in Transition name after announcing our new branding earlier this year,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO of Families in Transition. “Our goal is to ensure that we accurately portray the great work that we do in the community.”

Updates and Information

Combining Web Properties – the new website brings together four websites, including the former New Horizons, Outfitters, and Housing Benefits, into a single hub for Families in Transition moving forward.

Get Help – people in the community seeking services can reach out directly to inquire about housing, emergency services, food programs, and substance use treatment via the “Get Help” page.

Get Involved – donors and volunteers who are interested in supporting the organization and the mission to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness can browse a variety of ways to get involved and give back.

Outfitters Thrift Store – a dedicated landing page for the Outfitters Thrift Store shares more about the connection to the work of Families in Transition and features an FAQ section with common inquiries from our customers and donors.

Visit www.fitnh.org to see the new website and learn more about Families in Transition.

About Families in Transition



Families in Transition is committed to preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness, offering programs and services to assist families and individuals through integrated case management, affordable housing, emergency homelessness services, food programs, and substance use treatment. As a state-wide 501c3 non-profit, Families in Transition has headquarters and operations in Manchester, NH, and locations in Concord, Dover, and Wolfeboro. To learn more about the organization or get involved, visit www.fitnh.org or call (603) 641-9441.