Families in Transition-New Horizons celebrates 30th Annual Walk Against Hunger – with a twist

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) will hold its 30th Annual Walk Against Hunger on Sunday, May 17 as a virtual event. Walkers from around the country will participate from their own neighborhoods, promoting social distancing and safety for participants. The funds raised will provide hunger relief, emergency shelter, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless and in need. The event will kick off with a LIVE! Broadcast on Facebook, and walkers are encouraged to walk their own route and share their journey through social media.

“The need for our programs and essential services has never been greater, and this event plays a pivotal role in ensuring that we can continue to support the community we serve,” said Stephanie Savard, Chief Operating Officer, Families in Transition-New Horizons. “The community spirit of our state is inspiring and we are hopeful that people will invite their friends and family from around the country to participate in this unique event.”

The Walk Against Hunger is presented by the Cogswell Benevolent Trust and is a FIT-NH signature fundraising events. Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts leading up to May 17th. Participants can walk or run the event anywhere anytime; in their neighborhood, on a trail, or on a treadmill and share photos and videos with FIT-NH on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

The event is supported by contributions from key sponsors and partners, including Community Partner Sponsor Spectrum Marketing and Healthy Kids Champion sponsor NH Healthy Families. Registration is $10 per walker and the first 1,000 to register will receive a T-shirt after the event.

“The challenge of the pandemic facing our statewide community has increased basic needs among many thousands of families, and this event is a way to make sure we are helping meet an ongoing urgent request for help,” said Jeff Grahling, NH Healthy Families Plan President and CEO. “FIT-NH is a critical resource for our members, and we applaud them for their innovative approach to supporting the community with this important virtual event.”

For more information, visit the Walk Against Hunger event page and register at support.fitnh.org/walk2020 or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.



About Families in Transition-New Horizons

Families in Transition-New Horizons provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. For more information, visit www.fitnh.org.