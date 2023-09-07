Fall Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire high school sports season is already underway and many local teams, including a handful from Manchester Memorial High School, are already experiencing the joys of victory and the disappointment of defeat while striving to improve each day in the hopes of preparing for postseason success.
Football:
Head coach:
- Robert Sturgis (6th season)
Last season:
- 2-8 (Five loses coming by 7 points or less, including two overtime losses)
Top returning athletes & captains:
-
Connor Mcfarland QB (SR)
-
Erik Seymore FB (SR)
-
Ethan Vilgrain Slot (SR)
-
Collin Beaulieu WR (JR)
-
Patrick Vachon OL (SR)
-
Nick Young DL (SR)
-
Jose Soto LB (SR)
-
Chase Burris DB (JR)
Promising newcomers:
- Aaden Pultar OL (FR)
- Xavier Gonzalez OL (FR)
- Jathyen Torres (SO)
- Joel Gomez (SO
- Jacob Schuff (SO)
Expectations:
“We look forward to building on strides we made last year from a competitive standpoint and hoping our experience returning can help us win more games and earn a spot in the playoffs this year.” – Head Coach Robert Sturgis
Potential challenges:
“Depth and health is always an area of concern but our young kids are working really hard to make sure they are ready if and when their number gets called this season.” – Head Coach Robert Sturgis
Girls Soccer:
Head coach:
- Nick Gardner (4th season)
Last season:
“Last season was a tough season, finishing near the bottom of the table, had the injury bug stay with us for the duration of the season, etc. But with that being said, there were a lot of positives picked up along the way.” – Head Coach Nick Gardner
Top returning athletes & captains:
-
Payton Moran, Senior Captain
- Elma Stitkovac, Senior defender
- Jocelyn Esosue – Senior mid/defender
- Ryan White, Junior defender/mid
Promising newcomers:
- Meckenzie McBride – freshman GK
- Kiera Lovering – freshman F/mid
- Gwen Morrison – freshman F/mid
- Madelyn Strandson – freshman defender
- Kenz Brooks – freshman defender
- Taylor Angerami – freshman defender
- Avery Jenkins – freshman mid
Expectations:
“Compete. On an individual and team level, I expect us to go out there and compete as hard as we can. If we do that, we can have a successful season.” – Head Coach Nick Gardner
Potential challenges:
“Definitely being a young team. Our first game saw four freshmen get the start with a 5th freshman seeing time as well. This is a very competitive league where experience can play a big factor. So there are some questions to be answered.” – Head Coach Nick Gardner
Boys Soccer:
Head coach:
- Jerold White (3rd season)
Last season:
- Lost in quarterfinals to Nashua North
Top returning athletes:
- Omar Anguisno Chavez (Captain)
- Michael Brisson (Captain)
- Osvaldo Flores (Captain)
- Tyler Varao
- Brayden Merchant
- Vianney Irumva
Promising newcomers:
- Alex Pacheco
- Mohammed Alazzawi
- Cole Ferriero
- Vinny Santos
Expectations:
“We want or kids to continue to grow as student athletes and play the game well. We would also like to win games doing that.” – Head Coach Jerold White
Potential challenges:
“Some of the challenges would be that this is almost a complete new squad with two starters returning or seeing significant time from last year. ” – Head Coach Jerold White
Girls Volleyball:
Head coach:
- Nick Dobe (3rd season at Memorial, 1st as varsity head coach)
Last season:
- 0-16 (graduated 11 seniors)
Top returning athletes:
-
Avery Hastings, setter and right-side hitter
-
Samantha Nightingale, outside hitter
-
Avah Page, middle hitter
-
Paige Simard, outside hitter
Promising newcomers:
“This season, we have a very talented group of freshman girls from McLaughlin and Southside who both finished last season with a winning record in the Tri-County Standings! This year, varsity has a hard working and talented starting freshman outside hitter in Sabina Mekic!” – Head Coach Nick Dobe
Expectations:
“My expectation for our team performance is that we win not just a game, but multiple games and continue to keep a positive attitude and bring high energy to each match as we reach for our goal to progress as a team and reach the playoffs! Individual goals I would like for the girls is to continue to improve upon their position, but also work on other positions where they will be nuch more well rounded athletes and can contribute even more to the success of the team. My goal for the team this season is to win games, but most importantly, to see progression and great chemistry from the team throughout the season.” – Head Coach Nick Dobe
Potential challenges:
“I could see is the possibility of athletes struggling to adjust to new positions, but so far the girls have done a phenomenal adjusting and trying their hardest in their new roles! ” – Head Coach Nick Dobe
