Fall Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial High School

“My expectation for our team performance is that we win not just a game, but multiple games and continue to keep a positive attitude and bring high energy to each match as we reach for our goal to progress as a team and reach the playoffs! Individual goals I would like for the girls is to continue to improve upon their position, but also work on other positions where they will be nuch more well rounded athletes and can contribute even more to the success of the team. My goal for the team this season is to win games, but most importantly, to see progression and great chemistry from the team throughout the season.” – Head Coach Nick Dobe