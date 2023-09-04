Fall Sports Preview: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – Though many students in New Hampshire are returning to the classroom this week, the fall athletics season has already started for many teams around the state, including at Derryfield School where student athletes are already impressing in their respective fields of play.

Boys soccer:

Head coach:

Jeff Cousineau (27th season)

Last season:

7-8 (13th) – Lost in first round of playoffs, 2-0, to 4th-ranked Belmont

“Last year was a rebuilding and growing year. We had some good games and tough games as the team looked to find a rhythm and style of play. The team was young with 4 freshmen in the starting line up.” – Head Coach Jeff Cousineau

Top returning athletes:

Midfield – Sophomore Mouad Yzzogh, junior JJ Jordan and senior Chili Cabot (Captain, 4th year varsity)

Defense – Seniors Tad Faulkner and Logan Purvis

Promising newcomers:

Freshmen Eli Oliff & Dan Roy

Expectations:

“The team has great promise as many of the key players from last year are returning. Looking to build on last year’s success to be one of the top 8 teams in the division. To get there, the team will need to tighten up on defense and become more effective on the attack. In both cases, talent and desire is there in the players to make this big step. The team’s success will weigh heavily on the JJ Jordan’s and Mouad Yzzogh’s ability to control the midfield.” – Head Coach Jeff Cousineau

Potential challenges: “It is a long season and the players will face a variety of challenges. It will take hard work and focus by the players to work through the challenges as an individual and as a team. In the end, it will take everyone on the roster to contribute to the cause so the team can reach its potential.” – Head Coach Jeff Cousineau

Early results:

Aug. 25 – 1-0 win against Winnisquam

Aug. 29 – 3-2 win at Manchester West

Sept. 1 – 1-0 win against Conant

Next 3 contests:

Wednesday, Sept. 6 (6 p.m.) – Road game at Stevens

Friday, Sept. 8 (4 p.m.) – Road game at Bishop Brady

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Road game at Winnisquam

Girls soccer:

Head coach:

Joel Hatin (2nd season)

Last season:

9-6 – Lost in quarterfinals to Gilford

Top returning athletes:

Captains Sam Chappell, Alex Benson and Katie Nguyen

Promising newcomers:

“Bre McCabe is going to be the role of starting goal keeper as a freshman. She was a standout in preseason. Additionally Maddy Paolino has joined the varsity team as a starter as a freshman as well. She will be filling a few utility roles for the squad.” – Head Coach Joel Hatin

Expectations:

“This is a question I ask the girls shortly after team selection. They feel quarter finals appearance last year left unfinished business. They expect to go further this year and will measure their success based on the results they produce.” – Head Coach Joel Hatin

Potential challenges: “Our schedule has seen the addition of several tough opponents this year but our team has step up their training efforts and recovery efforts to minimize the amount of injuries. Staying healthy and in form is going to be our key to successful.” – Head Coach Joel Hatin

Early results:

Aug. 25 – 4-0 loss against St. Thomas Aquinas

Aug. 29 – 2-0 loss at Raymond

Sept. 1 – 3-0 win at Conant

Next 3 contests: