Fall offerings at Manchester Community College include AI for Cybersecurity and Computer Science Extended Reality

MANCHESTER, NH – What was once the domain of science fiction novels and Hollywood movies, has quickly developed into a mainstream career path and Manchester Community College has enhanced its offerings to reflect the explosive growth of computer science careers. This fall, MCC will offer classes that center around artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. These new programs will teach students about creating and managing environments in the computer world.

“Studies have shown in just the first half of 2023, job listings that feature AI as a skillset have jumped tenfold, meaning these career paths will soon be broadly available and this type of training will give our graduates an advantage in the market,” explains Peter La Monica, MCC Computer Science Department Chair. “MCC can provide the skills needed to thrive using AI in cybersecurity investigations and XR in multiple venues.”

Artificial Intelligence: This Artificial Intelligence Associates of Science degree program prepares students for three external Amazon Web Service (AWS) Certification exams. Beginning with the origins and history of AI, Machine learning and computer vision, the focus of the program examines AI as it affects Cybersecurity, teaching students the security implications of AI as well as the benefits for Cybersecurity investigations.

Computer Science XR: The focus of the program is XR, which includes Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) as it affects business, education, and our social lives. This program teaches students to create and manage environments in the XR world through the creation of environments and by utilizing existing platforms. Students will be able to create assets to use in XR and to utilize XR workspaces for business.

Students are presented with a personalized, student-centered learning program focused on innovative XR workplace applications and on the impact of AI as it related to Cybersecurity. Both programs focus on emerging technologies as students learn to utilize these platforms in new and exciting ways.

Program organizers point out there is no previous experience or knowledge of the technology necessary to enroll and explore this pathway. Classes begin with the basics of computer science and build over time into a fuller understanding of this new field of technology. Along the way, students will be exposed to an environment that allows them to comfortably operate in artificial intelligence and extended reality, and to create and maintain these environments. This program is also connected to the professional field, which over time will present job and career opportunities for graduates as well as on-the-job training for students.