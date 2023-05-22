F-Cats’ rumble with Ponies concludes in split

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, split the doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon, losing the first game 9-8 before winning the second game 10-5 at Delta Dental Stadium to finish the series in a split.

Sunday’s game was rescheduled into a seven-inning doubleheader after Saturday’s game was postponed due to rain.

In the first game, Orelvis Martinez homered for the third time this series with an opposite field solo home run in the second inning. It’s his 12th homer of the season and his ninth home run of the month, which ties a Fisher Cats record.

Sebastian Espino drove in a RBI in his fourth consecutive game with a sac fly in the fifth.

Trailing 6-3 in the seventh, Will Robertson drove in two of his three RBIs in the first game with a two-run double down the right field line to make it a one-run contest. With one out, Steward Berroa scampered home on a wild pitch to tie the game 6-6.

After a three-run eighth by Binghamton, Zac Cook and Robertson both doubled in runs to make it a one-run game again 9-8. With the bases loaded and two outs, Trevor Schwecke struck out to end the first game of the day.

In the second game, New Hampshire (20-18) hit three home runs en route to a 10-5 victory.