F-Cats fall to .500 on the year

Manchester, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-10) fell, 8-0, to the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 7-13) on Saturday night.

Reading scored in each of the first six innings. Hayden Juenger (L, 0-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning after being tagged for two home runs. The Fightin Phils left 16 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the first, fifth and ninth.

Juenger finished with 2.1 innings of work, allowing four earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Lefty reliever Braden Scott got the call with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning. He delivered a crucial strikeout to Reading’s three-hitter, Jhailyn Ortiz, to end the frame. Scott threw 2.2 innings and allowed just one unearned run. He walked one and struck out three.

Sean Rackoski closed out the game with 1.2 hitless, scoreless innings.

At the plate, Will Robertson, Chris Bec and John Aiello combined for four of New Hampshire’s five hits. Bec extended his hit streak to four games with his single in the third inning. Aiello and Bec reached second and third base in the fifth inning but were unable to score.

New Hampshire closes their series versus Reading tomorrow, May 1 with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium.