F-Cats drop fifth straight to Binghamton

Binghamton, NY – Despite two hits and an RBI from No. 3 Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) took a 6-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets Double-A affiliate) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Simeon Woods Richardson allowed a two-run homer from Mark Vientos in the first inning to fall behind 2-0, but then retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced as New Hampshire rallied to take the lead.

In the second inning, Chavez Young hit a sac fly and Jordan Groshans delivered an RBI single to tie the score at 2-2. LJ Talley led off the third with his first triple of the season, and scored on a single to center from Demi Orimoloye to put New Hampshire in front, 3-2.

Binghamton scored four unanswered runs over the next two innings to take a 6-3 lead, with a two-run double by Yoel Romero in the fifth and RBI hits from Wagner Lagrange and Matt Winaker in the sixth.

Woods Richardson finished after five-plus innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, having allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits. He will join the US Olympic Team for training camp at the end of next week.

Mike Ellenbest, Brody Rodning, and Sean Rackoski each logged a scoreless inning of relief, but Binghamton held New Hampshire hitless over the final four innings to secure the 6-3 win.