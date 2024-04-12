F-Cats bounce back from rainout with victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. After Wednesday’s rainout, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-1) battled through misting droplets and cold temperatures Thursday night to take down the Somerset Patriots (2-3) at Delta Dental Stadium 6-3. The hearty fans watched the Fisher Cats club 13 hits; New Hampshire has reached double digits in the hit column in each of its past three games. Shortstop Josh Kasevich, third baseman Alex De Jesus and catcher Phil Clark had three knocks apiece.

The aforementioned trio had a hand in the Fisher Cats’ early lead. Right fielder Alan Roden led things off with a single, Kasevich and De Jesus followed with hits of their own, and Clarke brought in the leadoff man with a hard chopper up the middle.

New Hampshire scored another in the fourth. Left fielder Gabby Martinez led off the inning with a double; Martinez’s third straight game with a two-bagger. Clarke traded places with Martinez, doubling the Cats advantange.

Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace strung up zeros through the first four innings, striking out five Patriots in the process. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Somerset’s Agustin Ramirez hit a home run over the right field fence, ending Wallace’s outing. However, Hunter Gregory came in and shut down the Pats’ bats, tossing two and a third scoreless to get the win.

Gregory got some run support in the sixth and seventh. Devonte Brown bashed a double down the left field line, Garrett Spain singled, then Andres Sosa was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kasevich hit a grounder which a Somerset infielder threw wide of second base; Brown and Spain both hustled home. De Jesus then scored Sosa with a single to left. Brown created a run in the seventh, reaching base on a dropped third strike, then stealing both second and third before coming home on a wild pitch.

Ian Churchill entered in the eighth and allowed one run before passing the baton to Ryan Boyer, who locked down the ninth for his second save of the year.

The Fisher Cats and the Patriots play two tomorrow, with the first contest starting at approximately 4:35. The second will be played shortly after game one’s conclusion.