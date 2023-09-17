F-Cat pitchers give up three homers to Somerset

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, dropped their third straight game to the Somerset Patriots by a score of 8-3 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Somerset (41-27, 83-53) never trailed in the contest and hit three home runs in the victory with two of them off starting right-hander Michael Dominguez (1-1).

Somerset’s Anthony Seigler drove in the game’s first run with a solo homer in the second inning. After Andres Sosa evened it up in the fourth with an RBI single, Grant Richardson broke the tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. It’s Richardson’s second homer of the series.

Dominguez threw five innings and gave up four runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts, receiving the loss. The 23-year-old finishes his first stint at Double-A with 41 strikeouts in 35.2 innings after joining the club on August 1.

New Hampshire (27-38, 62-71) cut the deficit to two on Michael Turconi’s third Double-A homer, a solo shot to right. Rainer Nunez drove in his 41st RBI of the season with a double off the wall in center.

The Patriots put the game away late with four runs in the final three innings, including an Elijah Dunham solo homer in the eighth off right-handed reliever Grayson Thurman.

In his home debut, Thurman threw three innings and gave up two runs with one strikeout. The 24-year-old right-hander was promoted from Single-A Dunedin on September 7.