Extra inning troubles continue for Fisher Cats on Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not hold a six-run lead and fell on a walk-off for the second night this week, losing to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

The Fisher Cats led 6-0 entering the bottom of the eighth but Hartford (6-4, 35-42) went off for six runs on six hits off right-handers Troy Watson and Connor Cooke to tie the score.

After failing to score in the top of the 10th, Hartford’s Niko Decolati led off the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice bunt back to right-handed reliever Juan Nunez (0-2), who threw the ball down the first base line, scoring Colin Simpson representing the winning run from second.

New Hampshire (3-8, 38-41) is now 1-8 in extra-inning games this season. It has not won an extra inning game since its very first extra inning game of the year on April 20 at Somerset.

In the fourth, Damiano Palmegiani hit his 10th homer of the season with an opposite field shot to right while Will Robertson blasted his ninth home run of the year one batter later. Robertson has collected an extra-base hit in five consecutive games and has six RBIs on the series.

Leo Jimenez matched his season-long on-base streak of 18 games with a pair of base hits while Trevor Schwecke recorded his second straight multi-hit game with a pair of hits on the night.

Robertson and Phil Clarke also recorded multi-hit games. Every Fisher Cat in the starting lineup garnered a hit in the game.

Starting right-hander Alejandro Melean went three innings, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out four in just his second start of the season. Right-hander Fitz Stadler overcame three walks allowed to pitch 1.1 innings scoreless and right-hander Adrian Hernandez pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats finish their road trip against Hartford tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 pm. RHP Nick Fraze (2-0, 3.91 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-2, 8.25 ERA) for Hartford.