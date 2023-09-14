Extra base hits power Fisher Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, collected seven extra base hits and blasted three homers in a 5-1 victory over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

After going down 1-0 early in the first, New Hampshire (27-35, 62-68) scored four runs in the third through fifth innings to take a 4-1 lead.

In the third, Michael Turconi doubled in Phil Clarke to break an 0-for-17 slump and tie the game before Alan Roden drove home Turconi with a single to right to give the Fisher Cats the lead. Roden is hitting .389 in the month of September.

In the fourth, Rainer Nunez hammered his ninth homer off the batter’s eye to extend the lead to two before Devonte Brown hit his second Double-A homer in the fifth to widen the lead to three.

Brown homered again in the seventh to record his first multi-homer game at Double-A. It’s Brown’s second multi-homer game this season as he had one while at High-A Vancouver on August 13. The 24-year-old outfielder led the Fisher Cats with three hits on the night.

Starting right-hander Chad Dallas made his 18th and final start of the season for New Hampshire. The Blue Jays No. 14 prospect threw 4.2 innings, allowed one run on seven hits, four walks and struck out seven in a no-decision. Dallas finishes the season with a 4.10 ERA over 96.1 innings with 107 strikeouts.

Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (5-8) threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with one walk and four strikeouts to pick up the win. It’s Robbins’ first scoreless outing since July 7 when he went a career-high 7.1 shutout innings at Hartford.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty completed the final two innings in scoreless fashion with two strikeouts.

The final home stand of the regular season for the Fisher Cats continues tomorrow night against the Somerset Patriots at 6:35 pm. RHP Luis Quinones (4-4, 4.98 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-3, 3.69 ERA) for Somerset.