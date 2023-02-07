‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.

RELATED STORY ⇒ Health Department warns of overdose fatality spike citing 7 fatal ODs in 48 hours

CMC’s Extended Doorway is open at Farnum from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday and on holidays. Services can be accessed by calling Farnum directly at 603-622-3020, visiting Farnum’s 140 Queen City Avenue location, or calling the state’s 2-1-1 number.

“The Extended Doorway gives people in substance use crisis an immediate entry-point to care, no matter the day or time,” said Tim Soucy, CMC Vice President of Mission Integration. “We’re pleased to partner with Farnum to extend The Doorway’s hours.”

“As the Extended Doorway for Catholic Medical Center, we are able to catch people at the peak of their motivation to get help,” said Annette Escalante, Farnum Senior Vice President. “They’re not having second thoughts because it’s 2 a.m. on a Friday and there’s no one to call. They can access care right when they need it. We’ll pick up the phone and answer the door. We’re here to help.”

When someone connects with Farnum through the Extended Doorway, staff will work with The Doorway to provide case management and care coordination to eligible individuals. The Doorway of Greater Manchester, located at 60 Rogers Street, suite 210, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 603.606.1090 or by calling 2-1-1.

In addition to being Catholic Medical Center’s Extended Doorway, Farnum provides after-hours access to respite beds for the statewide Doorway programs through 2-1-1.

Through its contract with CMC and funding from other partners, Farnum is expanding its impact for people in recovery. Recently, the treatment center was awarded funds from the State of New Hampshire to provide medically monitored withdrawal management services to individuals with low incomes, regardless of insurance status.

About Farnum

Founded in 1981, Farnum is Easterseals New Hampshire’s comprehensive alcohol and other drug addiction treatment program. We help adults and their families in New Hampshire and beyond find freedom from substance use. From CARF-accredited centers in Manchester, NH, Farnum offers detoxification, residential, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and outpatient programs under the guidance of an experienced clinical and medical team. Care is customized to the unique needs of each client.

For more information, visit farnumcenter.org.

About The Doorway of Greater Manchester

The Doorway is changing how New Hampshire helps people with nine locations providing single points of entry for people seeking help for substance use. The Doorway of Greater Manchester, administered by Catholic Medical Center, provides screening and access to evaluation and treatment, including Medications for Substance Use Disorders; prevention, including naloxone; supports and services to assist in long-term recovery; and peer recovery support services.