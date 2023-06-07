Explosion rocks Merrimack neighborhood, FBI and ATF investigating

Merrimack police and fire were called to the intersection of Pearson and Grapevine roads Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. for a reported explosion.

MERRIMACK, NH — An explosion Tuesday afternoon sent debris over several streets and reportedly knocked pictures off walls. The incident on Pearson Road has brought local authorities, FBI, ATF, and state police to the scene.

The initial report was that a “pump house” had blown up. When responders arrived at the scene, the pump house was intact. Units on scene reported a large “crater.” Responders worked to get everyone out of the area while shutting down roads and ceasing radio transmissions in case there were still active bombs in the area.

Shortly after, several ATF agents arrived at the scene as well as Nashua and state police bomb squads.

Residents in the neighborhood reported one explosion that shook houses. One resident said the explosions knocked pictures off the wall of their home. Several people said they thought a plane had possibly crashed and went outside to find debris from the apparent explosion on lawns and in the street.

Aerial video from several Boston television stations showed a large hole in the ground adjacent to the pump house. A white vehicle could be seen near the crater, and behind the pump house was a very large propane tank that didn’t appear damaged.

Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said the area was secure, and there did not appear to be any danger to the public. When asked if anyone was injured, Levesque said he could not comment.

Early in the evening, personnel working in protective suits placed evidence markers and gathered material from the roadway.