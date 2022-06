MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is asking motorists to plan out alternate route in the Weston Observatory area on Thursday evening, with several streets closed for the Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Lite Up the Nite 5k.

Kennard Road from Smyth Road to Mammoth Road and Belmont Street from Bridge Street to Smyth Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Several other streets will also be impacted (see map) due to the race.

More information on the race can be found here.