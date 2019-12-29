Expect snow as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sun. night

MANCHESTER, NH — A complex storm system will impact the area Sunday night through Tuesday. Low pressure and a warm front will approach the area Sunday night. Snow and some sleet will break out in the southern half of New Hampshire and extreme southwest Maine by daybreak on Monday. The snow and sleet may mix with freezing rain at times over southern New Hampshire Monday.

For northern New Hampshire and much of Maine, Monday will remain a dry day under high pressure. A second and more widespread area of wintry precipitation arrives Monday night and Tuesday as low pressure develops over the mid-Atlantic then tracks along the New England coast on Tuesday.

Precipitation amounts and type remain uncertain for Monday night and Tuesday as the eventual track of the low-pressure system will determine how much warmer air and mixing occurs.

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy mixed precipitation possible.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch possible expected in portions of central and southern New Hampshire starting Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. With the exception of a potential brief lull in precipitation late Monday this will be a prolonged winter weather event in southern New Hampshire.